Sean Raggett was awarded The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award voted by the fans in April.
As the campaign drew to a close against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, we’ve scoured our post-match ratings from every Blues game to find out who have been the worst and best performers in Danny Cowley’s squad this term.
Each player must’ve played a minimum of two games, which ruled out Callum Johnson and Haji Mnoga from the rankings.
Here’s who our ratings believed Pompey’s standout players were this season.