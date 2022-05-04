Pompey's best and worst players according to post-match ratings

REVEALED: Portsmouth’s best and worst performers this season according to our ratings - including how ex-Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Lincoln City men fared this term

The worst and best Pompey performers this season have been revealed - according to our ratings.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 5:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:08 pm

Sean Raggett was awarded The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award voted by the fans in April.

As the campaign drew to a close against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, we’ve scoured our post-match ratings from every Blues game to find out who have been the worst and best performers in Danny Cowley’s squad this term.

Each player must’ve played a minimum of two games, which ruled out Callum Johnson and Haji Mnoga from the rankings.

Here’s who our ratings believed Pompey’s standout players were this season.

1. Tyler Walker

Post-match rating average: 5.09

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Ellis Harrison

Post-match rating average: 5.55

Photo: Stephen Flynn

Photo Sales

3. John Marquis

Post-match rating average: 5.85

Photo: Robin Jones

Photo Sales

4. Gassan Ahadme

Post-match rating average: 6.14

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
