Sean Raggett was awarded The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award voted by the fans in April.

As the campaign drew to a close against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, we’ve scoured our post-match ratings from every Blues game to find out who have been the worst and best performers in Danny Cowley’s squad this term.

Each player must’ve played a minimum of two games, which ruled out Callum Johnson and Haji Mnoga from the rankings.

Here’s who our ratings believed Pompey’s standout players were this season.

1. Tyler Walker Post-match rating average: 5.09 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. Ellis Harrison Post-match rating average: 5.55 Photo: Stephen Flynn Photo Sales

3. John Marquis Post-match rating average: 5.85 Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

4. Gassan Ahadme Post-match rating average: 6.14 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales