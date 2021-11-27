REVEALED: The exciting talents on show at Portsmouth boss' scouting mission

The former Lincoln boss was casting his eye of a number of potential targets when in attendance at the FA Cup replay between Rochdale and Notts County.

And by examining the squads of both, it may provide a clue as to who the 43-year-old may want to bring to PO4 in little over a month.

As reported by The News, the Blues have been tracking the progress of the Magpies marksman Kyle Wootton who scored a late equaliser in the opening cup clash between the two.

But unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he was unable to repeat the trick in front of the Fratton Park chief as the National League side fell to a 2-1 defeat.

This is unlikely to deter Cowley from considering a move, however, with the former Scunthorpe striker netting 46 goals in 100 games since his 2019 Meadow Lane arrival.

Pompey have previously linked with the central midfielder’s services, along with a number of Championship clubs who have also noticed his development.

21-year-old Aaron Morley has made over 100 appearances for Rohdale since his 2016 debut. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has already made over 100 appearances for Rochdale since his debut in 2016, and has become a regular starter at Spotland.

Morley featured 44 times in League One last season, scored three goals and registeed six assists - but couldn’t prevent the club from slipping into the fourth tier.

What the pair have in common is their respective contracts expire at the end of the season - potentially opening the door for a cut-price Pompey deal or a free transfer in the summer.

Although not reportedly on the Blues’ radar thus far, Cowley will no doubt have been impressed by the performance of another Dale hotshot.

Josh Andrews netted the first goal for Robbie Stockdale’s side against the Magpies, and the 20-year-old has come of age this season.

The forward has netted twice in seven League Two outings this term, while scoring in a singular EFL Trophy appearance against Liverpool under-21s.

However, another fledgling striker may not be high on Cowley’s list of priorities, with 22-year-old George Hirst hitting form in recent weeks by netting his first English goal against Lincoln.