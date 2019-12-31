Have your say

The Fratton faithful have had their say on should be included in Pompey’s Team of the 2010s.

And the outcome is undoubtedly a Blues XI brimming with quality, capable of going toe-to-toe with any opposition venturing into their path.

In most categories there was a clear winner, with supporters voting on Twitter to decide between four nominees for each position within a 4-4-2 system.

Yet none was as overwhelming as David James, who collected a staggering 86 per cent of almost 2,500 votes cast.

He comfortably outstripped Craig MacGillivray (8 per cent) Jamie Ashdown (5) and Stephen Henderson (1) to serve as goalkeeper in the side.

The right-back race was similarly one-sided, with Joel Ward (48 per cent) emerging ahead of the pack.

Enda Stevens was named by supporters as left-back in Pompey's Team of the 2010s. Picture: Joe Pepler

The long-serving Crystal Palace player beat Gareth Evans (21), Nathan Thompson (17) and Greg Halford (15) to the accolade.

With two central defenders to select, two separate polls were held, with the the winner of the first replaced by a new nominee for the second.

That ensured Matt Clarke (61 per cent) was firstly inducted, followed by Ricardo Rocha (62 per cent) to complete a talented defensive pairing.

Adam Webster, Jason Pearce and Christian Burgess were those which missed out on selection.

Matters were a little closer for the honour of left-back, with Enda Stevens (47 per cent) the favoured choice.

However, Hermann Hreidarsson (34) was a constant threat, with Nadir Belhadj (17) and Lee Brown (2) also featuring.

For the right wing, there was a tantalising battle between Jed Wallace and Jamal Lowe, both outstanding servants for the Blues.

Yet it was Wallace (54 per cent) who was triumphant, leaving Lowe (40), Liam Lawrence (5) and Carl Baker (1) in his slipstream.

The first central midfielder named was Prince Boateng (30 per cent), although he was run close by Michael Doyle.

Still, Doyle didn’t miss out in the second vote, polling (34.3 per cent) to finish ahead of Ben Thompson, David Norris and Jamie O’Hara.

Current top-scorer Ronan Curtis (39 per cent) was chosen to feature on the left wing, beating Eric Huseklepp (27), Kal Naismith (23) and Kyle Bennett (11).

That brings us to the two striking positions, with Brett Pitman (51 per cent) firstly chosen.

It prompted the addition of Conor Chaplin to the second poll, joining Freddie Piquionne, David Nugent and Marc McNulty.

And it was the ever-popular Chaplin who triumphed, with 43 per cent of the vote, to complete Pompey’s Team of the 2010s.

Pompey Team of the 2010s (4-4-2): David James, Joel Ward, Ricardo Rocha, Matt Clarke, Enda Stevens, Jed Wallace, Prince Boateng, Michael Doyle, Ronan Curtis, Brett Pitman, Conor Chaplin.