Revealed! The stats showing Portsmouth are struggling under Kenny Jackett's management

Portsmouth failed to achieve Championship promotion last season and have suffered a disappointing start to this campaign.

Here, using stats guru Ben Mayhew's research, we took a look at the time the Pompey have spent winning, losing and drawing in League One this season and how it compared to their divisional rivals after 11 games played.

Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 5.8% 'Drawing: 44.1%'Losing: 50.1%

1. Tranmere Rovers (23rd)

Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 18.3%'Drawing: 32.9%'Losing: 48.8%

2. Southend United (22nd)

Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 5.4% 'Drawing: 58.9%'Losing: 35.7%

3. Bolton Wanderers (21st)

Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 27.9% 'Drawing: 27.2%'Losing: 45.1%

4. MK Dons (20th)

