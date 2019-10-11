Revealed! The stats that prove how Portsmouth are struggling this season

Here, using stats guru Ben Mayhew's research, we took a look at the time the Pompey have spent winning, losing and drawing in League One this season and how it compared to their divisional rivals after 11 games played.

1. Tranmere Rovers (23rd) Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 5.8% 'Drawing: 44.1%'Losing: 50.1% Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Southend United (22nd) Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 18.3%'Drawing: 32.9%'Losing: 48.8% Naomi Baker/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Bolton Wanderers (21st) Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 5.4% 'Drawing: 58.9%'Losing: 35.7% Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. MK Dons (20th) Percentage of time spent...'Winning: 27.9% 'Drawing: 27.2%'Losing: 45.1% Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more