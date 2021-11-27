REVEALED: What Portsmouth's Fratton Park will look like after multi-million pound revamp
Pompey have revealed what Fratton Park will look like after its multi-million pound makeover.
In a new fly-through video uploaded to the club’s social media channels, the bespoke graphics take fans on a journey on how the home of the Blues will view at the current redevelopment project’s end.
And this is the first opportunity the Fratton faithful have had to see a retrospective image of the entire stadium after phase 1 is completed.
The video opens with a view of the North Stand which will be the first to come under construction with work to the lower tier commencing in early January next year – with a small section of supporters having to temporarily relocate for the remainder of the season.
As a result, 600 additional seats will be installed while supporters will benefit from enhanced sightlines, consistent floor levels and concourse space.
Fans are then panned down the touchline to the Milton End - which work will begin on in 2023 and will also profit from the new features in the North Stand, while adding better toilet facilities and spaces for disabled supporters.
The South Stand is up next in the graphic and supporters are able to see the new continuous tier design amongst the fresh seating plan.
And in addition, viewers receive a different perspective of the new TV gantry on the roof of the stand that was initially proposed in 2019.
The £11.5m redevelopment work will increase the club’s 112 home’s capacity to just over 20,000, with the view of providing the Fratton faithful with a more enjoyable matchday experience.
