Revealed! Where Portsmouth ranks in producing England internationals since 1966

Delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic and coming at the end of a hectic season of domestic competition, the tournament still promises to be as enthralling as ever, not least because England go into it with a strong squad at their disposal.

Gareth Southgate has been able to call upon 26 players to make up his contingent this time around, and has selected talent from a wide range of Premier League, Championship, and continental clubs.

And that got us thinking about which areas of the country have produced the most England internationals in recent years.

The boffins at Bookmakers.tv have been crunching the numbers on every Three Lions debutant since the 1966 World Cup, and have come up with a definitive ranking based on population and number of call-ups.

1. West Midlands Call-ups: 7 Population: 5,934,037 People per call-up: 847,720

2. Devon Call-ups: 1 Population: 802,375 People per call-up: 802,375

3. Essex Call-ups: 2 Population: 1,489,189 People per call-up: 744,595

4. Cambridgeshire Call-ups: 1 Population: 653,537 People per call-up: 653,537