Revealed! Where the bookies think Portsmouth will finish in League One after poor start

But has Pompey’s poor run of form altered how the bookies are predicting League One season will map out following last season’s disappointment? Do Bet365 still have south coast club as being promoted despite the sobering result to Jack Ross’ Black Cats? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. Bolton (23rd) 400/1 to gain promotion to the Championship. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Southend United (22nd) 100/1 to gain promotion to the Championship. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. AFC Wimbledon (21st) 50/1 to gain promotion to the Championship. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Accrington Stanley (20th) 33/1 to gain promotion to the Championship. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more