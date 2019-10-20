Fratton favourite Ricardo Rocha showed his passion for Pompey remains strong as he debated the Blues’ current plight on Twitter with disgruntled fans on Saturday evening.

But the former defender, who served the Blues with distinction during 97 appearances for the club, politely turned down the chance to put his name to the #Jackettout campaign that was trending on Twitter following the 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Instead, he diplomatically said: ‘Any manager has my full support as a fan, as long as they are in charge of the club’.

A regular commentator on Pompey via tweets, the popular Portuguese initially posted ‘Not good enough’ when news came through that the Blues had suffered their fourth league defeat of the season at Kingsmeadow.

He then followed that up, after one follower suggested it as time for a change, by adding: ‘I don't know what's best because I'm not seeing every match but if I look at the results and the position the club is in, I say it's not good enough!’

Another Pompey fan then assumed the classy ex-centre-back was clearly a #Jackettout supporter, given his apparent frustrations with the team’s current predicament.

AFC Wimbledon's match-winner, Terell Thomas, celebrates at the end of the game with his team-mates Picture: Joe Pepler

Rocha made clear that any manager deserved support as long as the remained in charge – but stressed again that a 17th place in the League One table was not good enough and that things needed to improve.

He said: ‘Any manager has my full support as a fan, as long as they are in charge of the club.

‘What I meant was that due to the results and the position in the table, it's not good enough.

‘They need to do better and I'm sure they know it. They'll work to change things around!’

Former Pompey defender Ricardo Rocha on his return to Fratton Park in January 2018

Another fan then quipped that perhaps the man of the match from Pompey’s famous FA Cup semi-final against Spurs in 2010 should return to the club and offer some defensive coaching advice.

But the 41-year-old confessed that was not his desire, reiterating his belief that hard work and staying united was the key to improving the Blues’ current situation.

Rocha said:’I don't want to be a coach! Just want the team to do better. I know that sometimes things don't go the way we want but that's the time to work hard and be together, only way to get out of it!!

He then added in Portuguese: ‘That is not my goal!! I just want the team to win and succeed!’