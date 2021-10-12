Amongst the talking points are Gassan Ahadme’s return to the side, Louis Thompson’s second start for the club, and Mahlon Romeo maintaining his place from the victory over Sunderland.

In total, Danny Cowley has made eight changes from the rout over the Black Cats as the former Huddersfield Town boss hands an opportunity to a number of his ‘fringe’ players.

Ahadme is joined by George Hirst in the starting lineup after scoring against AFC Bournemouth in last week’s friendly, while Michael Jacobs makes his first start since last month’s Hampshire Senior Cup tie with Basingstoke.

Tonight also provides an opportunity for Haji Mnoga to gain some valuable minutes since his recent omissions from Bromley’s squad during his loan spell.

The Fratton faithful have taken to Twitter to express their opinion ahead of tonight’s EFL Trophy fixture.

@danieledmunds4 wrote: ‘Risky to play Romeo!’

@BlueArmyAlex posted: Mnoga or Gassan in defensive midfield??

@MichaelConnor27 commented: ‘Gassan is alive!’

@Jamesr02_ simply put: ‘Gassannnnn’

@DaniDymondPFC said: Slightly risky putting Romeo and Raggett in tonight. Hope they don’t get injured.