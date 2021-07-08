The EFL has confirmed that Fleetwood and League One rivals Gillingham have both been hit with sanctions.

Last month, members approved an amendment to the regulations to allow the EFL to publish a list of those clubs under registration embargoes on its website.

It was published for the first time last night – with two of the Blues' third-tier counterparts featuring.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood are under restrictions for 'conditions under monitored loan agreement' – funds they received in addition to the grants given to clubs last year to help ease financial pressures during the Covid-19 crisis.

Gillingham have also been hit for the same reason, along with failing to file their annual accounts with Companies House.

It means the pair can only currently sign players released by other clubs that fit within the financial restrictions the EFL impose or recruits on loan – and have already done so.

In addition, the duo are limited to 23 players ‘of professional standing’ in their respective squads.

Fleetwood have been hit by a transfer embargo. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

While the Welshman is staying at Fratton Park after the Blues missed out on Jayden Stockley, the Cod Army currently would not be able to sign Harrison on a permanent basis should he again become available.

Pompey bring the curtain up on the upcoming season with a trip to Highbury Stadium on Saturday, August 7.