Robbie Blake is relishing Pompey’s trip to Bognor tonight (7.45pm).

A Blues XI, made up of first team and academy players, face the Rocks at Nyewood Lane.

The likes of Alex Bass, Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup and Bryn Morris are expected to feature for the visitors.

Bognor started their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 defeat to the Hawks last week.

Former Pompey coach Blake is hoping to see his troops build on that performance.

And he’s looking forward to a tough challenge against the Blues.

Blake said: ‘You’ve got the biggest club close to us coming to us and it’s great for local fans and for the players to play against Pompey.

‘I hope they’ll bring a strong squad which I’m sure they will and it will be a big test and another step up for us.

‘Hopefully we’ll be another week further on, another week stronger, but we anticipate a tough game and it’s one that we look forward to and enjoy every summer.

‘We need to keep getting that little bit better every week and hopefully come the start of August we will be good to go.’

Pompey XI defeated Bognor 5-1 in last year’s fixture.

Adam May scored a hat-trick while there were goals from youngsters Dan Smith and Leon Maloney.

Smith will come up against his former side for the Rocks after being released from Fratton Park at the end of last campaign.

Ex-Blues academy midfielder Freddie Read will also feature for the hosts.