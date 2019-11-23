Pompey moved up to 11th in the League One table thanks to their 3-0 victory at Rochdale.

A Ronan Curtis double, plus Ryan Williams’ first goal for the club following his summer return, handed Kenny Jackett’s side three valuable points and a third successive win in all competitions.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to saw about the win.

Joe Gallen

In the first half they were in the ascendancy and had most of the possession.

Having said that, we took the lead with a good bit of ability. It was a very good goal.

Bret Pitman congratulates Ryan Williams on his goal in Pompey's 3-0 win at Rochdale Picture: Daniel Chesterton

They were on top without having very many chances and had a lot of possession and territory.

We needed to do better in the second half, though, and I felt we did that.

They were going to come at us but we could sit in, intercept and then escape. It worked and we could’ve scored some more.

Brian Barry-Murphy – via rochdaleafc.co.uk

I thought it was a difficult game for us in terms of the scoreline but for large parts of the game the players did exactly what I wanted in terms of controlling the game and kept them away from our goal.

Parts of our work towards their goal was not as we had planned or practised, but that was down to their good defending, and part of our skills not quite being up to the level in that area of the pitch.

But everything else was pretty much perfect from us until the moments that changed the course of the game.

Their goals gave them something to hold on to and they’re very good at that, it’s one of their strengths.

We had some good chances but I thought we should have had more chances and that’s something we have to try to work on and improve.

Ronan Curtis

We dug in deep, stayed compact and were shifting across the pitch left to right.

When they made a bad pass then we reacted on it and scored from it.

They had a lot of the ball but we know what we can do with the ball when we get it. The front three, four and five go with pace.

For the first one, I got in front, John’s played it to me and it’s a good finish.

The second was similar when I came in again and finished first time again.

Jordan Cross – Pompey writer

Pompey awoke memories of the outstanding away form which drove last season’s success with a textbook performance on the road at Rochdale.

It was counter-attacking class as Pompey allowed Brian Barry-Murphy’s side to dominate possession without threatening before striking with their own breaks.

The stats show one defeat in 11 and four wins from six as Pompey move up to 11th.

Will Rooney – Pompey writer

Pompey have needed this sort of victory for some time.

The Blues' 3-0 success on the road was as convincing as they come.

The hosts soaked up the pressure from Rochdale, who had the majority of the possession, before blitzing them on the counter-attack.

The possession stats say the Dale dominated - but the eye test is the best judge and Pompey fully deserved this win.