Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth celebrates after scoring his side's second goal to make the score 0-2 during the Sky Bet League One match between Rochdale and Portsmouth at Spotland Stadium on November 23rd 2019 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Rochdale 0-3 Portsmouth: full match picture gallery

Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 3-0 win at Rochdale.

Ronan Curtis scored either side of half-time, before Ryan Williams scored his first goal since his summer return on 88 minutes to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

1. Ryan Williams

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

2. Ronan Curtis and Leon Maloney

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

3. Gareth Evans

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

4. John Marquis

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
