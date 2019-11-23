Rochdale 0-3 Portsmouth: full match picture gallery
Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 3-0 win at Rochdale.
Ronan Curtis scored either side of half-time, before Ryan Williams scored his first goal since his summer return on 88 minutes to wrap up a comfortable victory.
1. Ryan Williams
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
2. Ronan Curtis and Leon Maloney
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
3. Gareth Evans
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
4. John Marquis
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
