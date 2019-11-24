Brian Barry-Murphy reckons Pompey can be a 'potent scoring unit' in League One.

The Rochdale boss saw his side ship three goals as the Blues ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Spotland on Saturday.

Ronan Curtis netted either side of time before Ryan Williams put the icing on the cake with two minutes remaining.

Williams had also missed a golden opportunity earlier in the game, while Oli Hawkins headed against the bar.

After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Pompey won six and drawn four of their past six games and are up to 11th in the table.

Barry-Murphy believes Jackett has an abundance of attacking talent in his ranks – although it is surprise-leaders Wycombe who've impressed the Dale manager the most so far this term.

Ryan Williams celebrates his first Pompey goal at Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

He said: ‘Portsmouth are a huge team in this division with a lot of resources.

‘They probably haven't started the season how they would have wanted.

‘But you can see if they click into gear and they go on a run then they’re going to be a hugely potent scoring unit and good luck to them.

‘There are a number of teams in the top half of our division of a similar stature.

‘For me the outstanding team are Wycombe. They are similar to ourselves in terms of size, stature and finance before the American investment.

‘Wycombe are the team who’ve been the most impressive and admire the most.’

Rochdale had 68 per cent possession but it was Pompey who were far more clinical in front of goal.

Barry-Murphy admitted his side found it difficult to create openings after Curtis broke the deadlock.

He added: ‘It was a difficult game for us in terms of the score line, but for large parts of the game the players did exactly what I wanted, in terms of how they controlled the game and kept Portsmouth away from our goal.

‘Parts of our work towards their goal were not as we had planned or practised, but that was down to their good defending and parts of our skills not being quite at the level we wanted in that area of the pitch.

‘We had some good chances but I still think we should have had more chances created from our entries towards their goal. That’s something we’re continuing to work on and trying to improve.

‘They’re a very strong team and they’ve been at the top of this league for a long period of time, so once they score it becomes difficult to penetrate their backline.’