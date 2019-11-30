Have your say

Andy Cannon has been backed to take his Pompey chance when it comes.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy feels the midfielder is capable of becoming a regular starter in Kenny Jackett’s side as he awaits his next opportunity.

Cannon moved to Fratton Park from Spotland in January for £150,000.

He was restricted to just two appearances last season after suffering a quad injury but made an encouraging start to this campaign.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t started a League One game since Wycombe on September 21.

He’s been given just 22 minutes off the bench since and been behind Ben Close, Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes in the pecking order.

Barry-Murphy was a former team-mate of Cannon’s at the Dale, as well as coaching him after he joined Keith Hill’s backroom staff.

The Irishman felt the time was right for Cannon to join Pompey – and now his challenge is to break into the starting XI.

Barry-Murphy said: ‘Andy was one of my team-mates and I coached him here.

‘I promised him I’d stop messaging him when he moved down south because I used to be in his ear every second week when he was here.

‘I just imagine it’s the competitive nature in the squad and what Kenny has to do to manage all those players.

‘Andy was obviously one of our academy graduates who we loved and treasured when he was here.

‘The next part of his journey was to go and play at a club like Portsmouth.

‘But I am sure when he does get his chance then he’ll take it.’

In total, Cannon has made 13 appearances for Pompey.