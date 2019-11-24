Have your say

The possession stats show it was Rochdale who had the lion’s share of the ball.

But the number of shots, shots on target and, most importantly, the scoreline highlighted a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Pompey.

And that was a sentiment Ronan Curtis agreed with after revealing the Blues never felt in ‘any danger’ while the Dale kept the ball during Saturday’s League One meeting.

In total, Brian Barry-Murphy’s side enjoyed 68 per cent of the possession at Spotland.

Yet they were limited to few goalscoring opportunities, with visiting keeper Craig MacGillivray forced into just one crucial save.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Pompey, however, threatening when foraying into enemy territory and were clinical in the final third.

Ronan Curtis’ double took his tally to four goals in five games, while Ryan Williams netted a maiden Blues goal.

And the Irishman celebrated how Kenny Jackett’s men took their opportunities.

Curtis said: ‘It was a possession game for them, they were happy to have possession.

‘But possession doesn't win you games like on Saturday. We got the chances and we took our chances.

‘They didn't have many chances, to be fair. Maybe they had one or two, Craig made a great save when we were 2-0 up so everyone played brilliant.

‘Rochdale probably got confidence from having the ball and trying to get up the pitch.

‘But as a team, we have loads of confidence as well.

‘We didn't feel any danger when they were passing it around the halfway line and the back line so we're happy.’

Pompey are beginning to build momentum after an underwhelming start to the season.

They’ve lost just once in their past 11 games, are unbeaten in six and their win at Rochdale moved the Blues up to 11th in the League One table.

Curtis reckons Jackett’s men have now turned a corner as they prepare to meet promotion rivals Rotherham at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

He added: ‘Last season we were scrappy and winning 1-0 and 2-0 when sometimes we didn’t deserve to win.

‘This year, we are battering teams. We’re hitting posts, hitting bars, battering most teams on possession and didn’t get results.

‘Now I think it is a turning point and everyone is buzzing for Tuesday.’