Rochdale v Pompey in League One Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Rochdale v Portsmouth: first-half picture gallery

Check out our first-half picture gallery from Pompey’s trip to Rochdale in League One.

The Blues lead 1-0 thanks to Ronan Curtis’ 15th-minute opener.

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

1. Ryan Williams

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

2. Ronan Curtis and Leon Maloney

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

3. Gareth Evans

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton

4. John Marquis

Rochdale v Pompey from Crown Oil Arena Picture: Daniel Chesterton
