Pompey head to Rochdale today as they play their first League One game since their 4-1 victory over Southend on November 5.

FA Cup commitments and the postponement of Fleetwood’s visit to Fratton Park last weekend means league games have been hard to come by recently.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor

However, the Blues return to action at Spotland bidding to improve on their 13th place standing in the current table.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s game (kick off 3pm).

Rochdale team news

Defender Paul McShane is a doubt for the hosts, after he picked up an injury in Rochdale’s FA Cup first-round replay win against Wrexham on Tuesday night.

The experienced Republic of Ireland international had missed the past three games with a separate injury and made a goalscoring return to the side.

However, he was substituted just before half-time and could miss the visit of Pompey to Spotland.

Ryan McLaughlin (heel) and Ollie Rathbone (foot) are also doubts, while Tyler Magloire (groin) and Jim McNulty (back) remain on the treatment table.

However, manager Brian Barry-Murphy will have Luke Matheson and Rhys Norrington-Davies back following their Welsh international commitments.

Likely line-up: Robert Sanchez, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Matheson, Eoghan O'Connell, Callum Camps, Jimmy Keohane, Aaron Morley, Jordan Williams, Rekeil Pyke, Matt Done, Ian Henderson. Subs: Jay Lynch, Lewis Bradley, Harrison Hopper, Jimmy Ryan, Calvin Andrew, Fabio Tavares, Aaron Wilbraham.

Pompey team news

Pompey were handed an injury blow with news they’ll be without captain Tom Naylor (hamstring), Sean Raggett (abductor) and Ross McCrorie (hamstring) for the trip to Spotland.

The visit of Peterborough to Fratton Park on December 7 has been earmarked for their return dates, meaning manager Kenny Jackett will be without three key performers for the next two weeks.

That’s likely to see both Paul Downing and Anton Walkes recalled to the starting line-up, with Brandon Haunstrup continuing to deputise at right-back.

On a positive note, Ellis Harrison – Pompey’s top scorer with seven goals this season – is back in contention after missing the FA Cup trip to Harrogate with a back problem.

Oli Hawkins and Bryn Morris remain unavailable.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Anton Walkes, Ryan Williams, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Matt Casey, James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Marcus Harness, Brett Pitman Ellis Harrison.

Match odds

Rochdale: 16/5

1-0 5/1, 2-0 25/1, 2-1 33/1, 3-0 125/1, 3-1 150/1, 3-2 200/1

Pompey: 17/20

1-0 14/5, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 20/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 70/1, 3-2 200/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 17/10, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 70/1

Referee

James Adcock (Nottinghamshire)

Head to head

Rochdale

P26 W9 D7 L10

Top scorer: Ian Henderson (9)

Most appearances: Callum Camps (22)

Most assists: Callum Camps (4)

Pompey

P22 W10 D7 L5

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (21)

Most assists: John Marquis (4)

Form guide

Rochdale

W 1-0 (A) Wrexham FA Cup

L 2-1 (A) Coventry League One

W 2-1 (A) Bradford EFL Trophy

D 0-0 (A) Wrexham FA Cup

L 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

Pompey

W 2-1 (A) Harrogate Town FA Cup

W 4-1 (H) Southend United League One

D 1-1 (H) Oxford United League One

D 2-2 (A) Bristol Rovers League One

W 1-0 (H) Lincoln League One