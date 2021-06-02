John Marquis and Ronan Curtis scored 32 goals between them last season for Pompey

That’s according to the results of our Big Pompey Survey, with supporters also giving their seal of approval to the squad overall the new head coach is currently undertaking.

The Blues boss is presently attempting to put his stamp on the Fratton Park outfit following his permanent appointment.

Some hard decisions have already been made, with the likes of Andy Cannon and Craig MacGillivray already looking for new clubs and hard-line stances adopted in contract negotiations with Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Ryan Williams.

That tactic is set to see that quartet move on. But they could yet be joined by others, with Pompey open to offers for their contracted assets as they look to raise additional funds for Cowley’s rebuild.

Republic of Ireland winger Curtis, who represents the Blues’ most bankable asset, has been generating interest from the Championship and could be allowed to depart if the money is right.

Traditionally, that type of high-profile departure would not go down well with the Fratton faithful.

Yet, with another failed promotion attempt still fresh in the mind, it’s something Pompey supporters are happy to consider.

Indeed, when asked the question in our poll: Which player would you be prepared to see leave Fratton Park if the money was right?, Curtis came out on top as the individual readers would be willing to sacrifice with 27.9 of the vote.

He was then followed by last season’s top goalscorer and the club’s highest earner, John Marquis, who was selected by 19.6 per cent of our participants.

Just as intriguing, though, was the overall top answer.

An eye-catching 47 per cent stated that they would be prepared to see more than one player depart if the offer was acceptable.

And with Curtis and Marquis – who scored 32 goals between them last season – polling highest, it suggests fans would be willing to sacrifice both players.

Interestingly, Sean Raggett (3.5 per cent), Marcus Harness (1.3) and Alex Bass (0.7) polled just 17.2 per cent of the vote collectively.

Meanwhile, the work Cowley is currently undertaking has an approval rating of 84.4 per cent, with just 15.6 lacking faith in the process under way.

