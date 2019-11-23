Have your say

Ronan Curtis fired a double to ensure Pompey delivered 3-0 victory at Rochdale.

The Republic of Ireland international bagged either side of half-time as Kenny Jackett’s side made it six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth celebrates after scoring his side's first goal to make the score 0-1 during the Sky Bet League One match between Rochdale and Portsmouth at Spotland Stadium on November 23rd 2019 in Rochdale, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Ryan Williams also scored his first goal for the club as the Blues edged closer to the play-off places.

Jackett made three changes from the 2-1 FA Cup victory at Harrogate Town.

Oli Hawkins made his return from a foot injury to replace Sean Raggett (adductor) in central defence.

With Tom Naylor out with a hamstring problem, Anton Walkes came into the middle of midfielder and Lee Brown wore the captain’s armband.

Ellis Harrison also came back from a back complaint and Gareth Evans dropped to the bench.

The Dale had the first chance on goal but Jimmy Keohane bend his effort wide of the far post on four minutes.

Pompey then went up the other end but Ryan Williams also couldn’t keep his effort on target.

In the 10th minute John Marquis won the visitors a free-kick 30 yards from goal. However, Brandon Haunstrup’s effort flew over the bar and out of the ground.

But the breakthrough did arrive five minutes later through Curtis. Marquis spun beautifully and pulled a ball back for the winger, who dug out an effort to bag his third goal in five games.

Roochdale made a decent response and had the lion’s share of the ball.

Pompey’s defending was stoic for the most part, but there was a scare in the 38th minute when Rekeil Pyke guided a header off the left-hand post.

An early second-half goal would really settle the nerves of the Fratton faithful – and that’s what the Blues delivered.

Two minutes after the restart Ryan Williams squared a ball back for Curtis and he nearly found the bottom corner for his second of the game.

Jackett's men were then happy to soak up the pressure and hit the hosts on the counter-attack.

But Craig MacGillivray was forced to make a superb save when tipping Callum Camps’ effort over the bar.

Pompey twice came close to wrapping up the three points. Hawkins headed Brandon Haunstrup’s free-kick against the woodwork on the 73 minute and a minute later Ryan Williams missed a golden chance when he was left one-v-one with Sanchez but had his shot saved.

The Aussie would atone for his error with two minutes remaining, however. Substitute Brett Pitman selflessly squared to Ryan Williams, who made no mistake and slotted home to ensure the Blues returned to the south coast with all three points.

It was a convincing display from Pompey as they continue to build momentum.

The Blues are up to 11th in the table and five points off the play-off places.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Burgess, Hawkins, Brown, Walkes, Close, Williams, Harrison (Pitman 77), Curtis (Harness 90+1), Marquis.

Subs not used: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Cannon, Evans.

Rochdale: Sanchez, Matheson, O’Connell, Norrington-Davies, Done (Bradley 83), Williams, Morley, Camps, Keohane (Tavares 77), Henderson, Pyke.

Subs not used: Lynch, Gillam, Hopper, Brierley, Dunne.