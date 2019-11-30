Ronan Curtis surveyed Pompey’s splendid form and declared: We can be unstoppable.

The Blues have started to build momentum after a stuttering start to the season.

Kenny Jackett’s side’s 3-2 victory over Rotherhan United on Tuesday moved them up to 10th in League One and just two points off the play-off places.

The upturn in results means Pompey are unbeaten in eight games and lost just once in their past 12.

Having had designs on promotion at the beginning of the campaign, the Blues are beginning to show signs why so many people fancied them to go up.

Curtis admitted Jackett’s troops didn’t play well in the formative stages of the season.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring at Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

But now the Republic of Ireland international, who’s set to start against Altrincham in today’s FA Cup second-round tie, reckons Pompey are now capable of going on a ‘mad run.’

He said: ‘It’s hard to judge (if Pompey are stronger than last season) because we’re not even halfway through the season yet.

‘But we have got a good bunch of players and we all get on like a house on fire.

‘Once we keep going with that then the confidence and the banter will come out of it and we’ve just got to keep going.

‘As a collective, the team didn’t really play well in the opening five-six games this season.

‘Now we are getting back to it. You could say we are getting to that stage where we can be unstoppable and going on a mad run.’

Curtis has been a significant reasons behind Pompey turning around their fortunes.

After being omitted from Jackett’s starting line-up for four games, the Irishman has started to hit the heights that yielded 11 goals from 49 appearances during his maiden season at Fratton Park since his return.

His superb opener against Rotherham was his fifth goal in six games and took his tally for the campaign to seven.

Having been on the south coast for 18 months following his arrival from Derry City in May 2018, Curtis is loving life.

The winger added: ‘I’m settled right in with the lads and in Portsmouth.

‘I know everywhere in the city now and I’m just loving my football at the minute.

‘I’m playing week in, week out now, I’m confident and nothing can go wrong as long as I’m playing well and I’m playing for the team because I’m a team player.’