Ronan Curtis admitted he was disheartened after being dropped from Pompey’s starting XI.

But the Republic of Ireland international reckons he’s reaped the rewards from his short spell on the sidelines.

Curtis endured a difficult start to the season following a scintillating maiden campaign at Fratton Park during 2018-19.

After scoring 12 goals in 52 appearances after arriving from Derry City, the winger struggled to replicate those heights during the formative stages of this term.

That meant he was omitted from Kenny Jackett’s line-up for four matches, before returning at Bristol Rovers last month.

He was on target during the 2-2 draw at the Memorial Stadium, while he also netted a superb match-winner in the Blues’ FA Cup victory at Harrogate Town.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Graham Hunt

Curtis conceded he didn’t begin the campaign in the best of form.

But after two goals in his past four outings, he feels his absence has paid dividends and he’s starting to get back to his best.

Curtis said: ‘For me, it was a bit disheartening.

‘I thought I’d done my hamstring in training during the week building up to Doncaster but I had a scan and it came back all clear.

‘Then it was three games I was dropped out of the team for, but it made me come back stronger.

‘I was fighting for my position and the lads will all tell you you’re always fighting for your position.

‘If you're not at the top of your form, the gaffer will drop you and he will tell you why.

‘For me, it was a confidence thing when I didn’t hit the back of the net or didn’t play well.

‘I will be the first one to tell you my form wasn't the greatest at the start of the season but hopefully it is getting there now in the past four or five games.

‘Having a couple of weeks out didn't do me the worst of harm because I’ve come back bigger and stronger.’

Curtis is expected to start when Pompey travel to Rochdale on Saturday.