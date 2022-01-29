Ronan Curtis has led the tributes to former Pompey defender Lee Brown after the latter completed his AFC Wimbledon transfer. Picture: Barry Zee

The 31-year-old became the seventh departee from Fratton Park this month, as Danny Cowley looks to bolster his squad for their play-off push.

He joins Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Paul Downing, Alex Bass, Gassan Ahadme, and Miguel Azeez in leaving the south coast this month – ensurng only one player remains from the starting XI that beat Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy triumph in March 2019.

The ex-QPR man was a popular figure among playing colleagues and fans alike, with many taking to social media to pass on well wishes following his Plough Lane arrival.

And Republic of Ireland international Curtis was one of the first to send a message to Brown via Instagram.

Curtis wrote: ‘Been an absolute pleasure playing alongside Lee Brown for four long seasons. It’s always reassuring knowing you’ve got this man behind you. Wish you all the best at your new club! My brother.’

Before the 31-year-old replied: ‘My man, it’s been a pleasure (down the) left side.’

But the Pompey attacker wasn’t the only teammate of Brown, from past or present, to comment on his move to London….

Jamal Lowe: ‘What a guy. Real legend.’

Oli Hawkins: ‘Lee Brown – What a man’

Andy Cannon: ‘The Best’

Harvey White: ‘All the best mate’

Haji Mnoga: ‘Good luck Brownie’

Cam McGeehan: ‘Well done bruv. Pleasure’

Craig MacGillivray: All the best pal. Up the Wombles!’

Jack Whatmough: ‘One of the good guys.’

Brown then sent his own message to the Fratton faithful online, saying: ‘Pompey, Pompey, Pompey. What a three-and-a-half years, thank you so much for the support. I’ve had some great times and met INCREDIBLE people.

‘Things have happened so quick, but I will look back at this time in my life with nothing but happiness. Peace out, Lee from football.’

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be the perfect debut at Plough Lane, though, as Daniel Udoh cancelled out Ayoub Assal’s opener in a 1-1 draw.

But the Dons boss will hope the left-back’s experience will help his side pull clear of the relegation zone before the season’s end.

