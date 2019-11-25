Ronan Curtis feels he's proving his critics wrong after leading Pompey to victory at Rochdale.

The charismatic winger has been in rampant form since he was recalled to Kenny Jackett's starting XI.

After being sarcastically cheered off by sections of supporters when substituted against Bolton in September, Curtis was taken out of the Blues' line-up for four matches.

But he's bounced back superbly since winning back his place, with his double in Saturday's 3-0 win against the Dale taking his tally to four goals in the past five games.

The Republic of Ireland international admitted to performing poorly against the Trotters that day at Fratton Park – but didn't appreciate the reaction he was met with when exiting the pitch.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis Picture: Daniel Chesterton

And Curtis reckons he's come back stronger.

He said: ‘All I want to do is give 110 per cent in every game that I play in.

‘I'll say it to anyone – any fan, the manager or the players – that is what I'm here to do. I try to play, try to score and try to set goals up.

‘Everyone has off days and, against Bolton, I did have a bad game. I'll tell you that straight.

‘I didn't appreciate the fans getting on my back and clapping me off.

‘In a way, you could say that I've proved them wrong. I've come back into the side and I'm sharper.

‘You could say the rest that Kenny gave me for three or four games helped me out because I am sharper, fitter and stronger.

‘In a way, I have bounced back and I am happy.’