Ronan Curtis has been included in Republic of Ireland’s 25-man squad for their upcoming internationals next month.

The Pompey winger is named in Mick McCarthy’s set-up for his side’s European Championships 2020 qualifier against Switzerland (September 5) and friendly against Bulgaria (September 10).

It means the Blues now have three international call-ups – which casts doubt over whether their clash against Southend on September 7 will go ahead.

Craig MacGillivray has been included in Scotland’s squad for the first time, while Ross McCrorie will represent Scotland under-21s.

With three players away representing their country, Pompey would be allowed to postpone the game should they choose to.

Curtis has two caps for his country, featuring against neighbours Northern Ireland and Denmark last year.