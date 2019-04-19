Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been dropped from Pompey’s side at Burton this afternoon.

The Irishman makes way for Gareth Evans on the left of the attacking three for the televised League One encounter.

Evans made a scoring entry from the bench in last weekend’s 4-1 triumph over Rochdale, having replaced Curtis.

Now the 30-year-old is rewarded with a start at the Pirelli Stadium, representing the only change to Kenny Jackett’s side.

Elsewhere, fit-again Viv Solomon-Otabor is among the substitutes following a successful reserve-team comeback at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

He replaces Louis Dennis, who drops out of the squad, with Andy Cannon travelling as stand-by.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Evans, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Bogle, Haunstrup, Morris, Solomon-Otabor, Curtis.