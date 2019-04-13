Have your say

Ronan Curtis has been handed a Pompey recall against Rochdale.

The Irishman reclaims his place having been dropped in favour of Gareth Evans for last weekend’s win at Wycombe.

Evans was involved in all three goals in the 3-2 success at Adams Park, one of which directly, but vacates the role on the left flank to Curtis.

Instead, he drops to a bench which also contains Louis Dennis, celebrating a rare first-team outing.

The former Bromley player comes in among the substitutes for James Vaughan.

Pompey seek a sixth-straight win in all competitions as they strive to bolster automatic promotion hopes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Close, Naylor, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Bogle, Dennis, Haunstrup, Morris, Evans.