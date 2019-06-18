Ronan Curtis reiterates stance that he sees himself at Portsmouth next season

Ronan Curtis has reiterated his stance that he doesn’t see himself leaving Fratton Park this summer and declared: I love Pompey.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed a superb maiden season in the Football League after arriving from Derry City last summer.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis ended last campaign with 12 goals in 52 appearances as Kenny Jackett’s men suffered play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Such an impact has led to the winger admitting there’re a couple of clubs circling for his signature.

While on Eire duty earlier this month, the 23-year-old felt he would be he’d be remaining at the Blues next term.

And now speaking to the Derry Journal, Curtis has echoed that stance.

He said: ‘There are a couple of clubs interested but I’ll just leave that to the agents.

‘I do my bit on the pitch and they do their best off the pitch. So we’ll just wait and see.

‘I’ve still got another year and a bit left on my contract. I love Portsmouth and nothing is happening at the minute. I’m enjoying my football.

‘I see myself there next season. I’ve still got a year or so left unless somebody comes in.

‘I don’t think they will but there’s a couple of rumours and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I’m a Pompey player for now.’