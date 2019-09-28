Ronan Curtis took aim at the Fratton faithful on social media for their reaction following his substitution against Bolton.

The Republic of Ireland international had a go at Pompey fans on Twitter shortly after Kenny Jackett’s side beat the Trotters 1-0.

Curtis said the Blues ‘could have done with the 12th man today’ - before taking his tweet down.

With the winger struggling to reach the levels he produced last season following his move from Derry City, he was replaced by Gareth Evans on 62 minutes against Bolton.

That decision came after he screwed a cross into the opposition box out for a goal-kick – a delivery that was met by boos from a section of Pompey supporters.

And his early withdrawal prompted further reaction from some home fans, who cheered the manager’s call to replace him with Evans.

Ronan Curtis' deleted tweet. Picture: Twitter

Curtis then opted not to applaud the 18,382 crowd as he made his way off the pitch.

After the final whistle, the 23-year-old heaped praise on the determination Pompey showed to see off Bolton.

However, he also had a few words to say about the Fratton faithful, before removing the post.

Curtis wrote on Twitter: ‘Boys dug deep to get the 3 points. Hopefully the start of a good run. Could have done with the 12th man today...’

Brett Pitman’s 66th-minute header delivered Pompey a much-needed win over the Trotters – a win that sees the Blues move to 19th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone.