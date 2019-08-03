Have your say

Fans believe two strikers may have helped Pompey's problems in the final third following a 1-0 defeat away to Shrewsbury.

Ross McCrorie was sent off as Shrewsbury midfielder Ryan Giles scored the winner in the 68th minute

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ryan Giles celebrates his goal Picture: Simon Davies

Here’s what fans had to say about today’s result...

Pete Baldry

Obviously not the ideal start. But I'm not going to be ringing alarm bells after week one.

We beat Luton in the first game of the season last year and then they went on to romp the league. I’m confident we'll pick things back up for Tranmere at Fratton.

Nick Weeks

I wasn't convinced the pre-season opposition was challenging enough to get them where they needed to be.

If it takes a few games and points dropped it could make all the difference at the end of the season.

Cath Absolom

Definitely room for improvement, is the best way to put it right now.

As for any Rangers fans enquiring about Ross McCrorie, you'd best ask him yourself, as that's the easiest way.

Sam Benneyworth

If you aren’t happy with the amount of chances compared to the amount of ball we have put more than one up top.

Anthony Knight

Mmmm... same old same old one up front formation?

Really should have had enough to beat an average team like Shrewsbury… disappointing but it’s only the first game.

Darren Blackburn

It’s early days but sometimes you got to change, be different.

Teams will sit back, play three at the back, and say ‘break us down’.

Jacob Colligan

Opening game with many games to go. PUP.

Phil Stubbs

We can't dominate the final third with one striker.

Marlon Neil

The league is never won in the opening game. Luton didn’t do bad last year after losing their opening game 1-0.

Team will take a bit of time to gel.