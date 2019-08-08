Pompey welcome back Ross McCrorie and John Marquis for the visit of Tranmere Rovers to Fratton Park.
Both missed the midweek Carabao Cup win against Birmingham, with McCrorie serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Shrewsbury.
Marquis was absent after his fiancée went into labour.
The duo face a battle to return to the starting line-up, though.
Ellis Harrison (2) and Ben Close both scored in the 3-0 win over Brum after being named on the bench at New Meadow last Saturday.
James Bolton is a doubt for the visit of last season’s League Two play-off final winners, after twisting his ankle in the opening-day defeat at the hands of the Shrews.
Bryn Morris (groin) and Ryan Williams (quad) remain on the sidelines.
