Pompey welcome back Ross McCrorie and John Marquis for the visit of Tranmere Rovers to Fratton Park.

Both missed the midweek Carabao Cup win against Birmingham, with McCrorie serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Shrewsbury.

Ross McCrorie is back following his one-match suspension Picture: Simon Davies

Marquis was absent after his fiancée went into labour.

The duo face a battle to return to the starting line-up, though.

Ellis Harrison (2) and Ben Close both scored in the 3-0 win over Brum after being named on the bench at New Meadow last Saturday.

James Bolton is a doubt for the visit of last season’s League Two play-off final winners, after twisting his ankle in the opening-day defeat at the hands of the Shrews.

Bryn Morris (groin) and Ryan Williams (quad) remain on the sidelines.

