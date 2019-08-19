Ross McCrorie has no qualms returning to the right-back role he occupied as a youth-teamer.

And he is adamant Rangers also won’t have issues with the positional switch, with focus fixed on first-team development.

The central midfielder produced an impressive 17-minute cameo off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Challenged to replace Anton Walkes in the right-back position, it was an encouraging display from the on-loan Scot.

During Rangers youth-team days, on occasions McCrorie operated in the role, also serving as a central defender.

Now he's a candidate to replace the out-of-sorts Walkes against Coventry on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

Makeshift right-back Ross McCrorie delivers a cross into the Sunderland box during Saturday's impressive cameo. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

And the 21-year-old insists he’s happy to deputise in pursuit of regular football.

He said: ‘Obviously my main position is in midfield but I can play right-back, it’s not alien to me and I know the position.

‘To be honest, I want to help the team, whatever I can do, I want to play games. That is the aim, to play as many games as possible.

‘I would like to think Rangers are fine with me playing at right-back, as long as I am playing I think they will be happy.

‘Obviously I know I’m a midfielder, that’s my main position, the gaffer knows that as well. I can fill in at right-back, too, that’s not a problem.

‘When I was in the Rangers youth team, I was going between right-back and centre-back. Then, aged 18-19, was pushed into midfield, so I have experience in a few positions.

‘Right-back gives you a view of the pitch, there is nobody behind so you can see everything from there, it’s a good position.

‘Every time I play I want to showcase what I can do, I want to help the team as best as I can, and that was my aim on Saturday when I came on, to be fair.

‘I thought I did all right (at right-back), I like the big crowd and it was good.’

McCrorie has featured twice since his summer switch from the Scottish Premiership.

Although a one-match ban following a debut sending off at Shrewsbury briefly restricted his availability.

McCrorie added: ‘Getting more games is what I talked to the gaffer at Rangers about.

‘I played 20-30 matches there last year, but I want to play 40-50 matches, a full season under my belt will do me no harm, so we’ll see.

‘It’s up to me to keep up my performances, to play well week in, week out.

‘I want to play football, to win something with Pompey this year and get promoted, that’s the most important thing.’