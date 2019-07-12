Ross McCrorie is adamant he can carry the demands of taking Pompey into the Championship on his shoulders.

And the Blues new boy believes the pressure of emerging as Rangers’ big home-grown hope will serve him well after his arrival at Fratton Park for the season.

News of the deal for one of Scotland’s bright, young things has been received enthusiastically by fans after a late charge from Sunderland was fended off last week.

McCrorie has already spoke n of the expectations of supporters when it comes to securing promotion.

That’s something the 21-year-old is refusing to shy away from and the powerful midfielder explained managing the weight of expectation is a challenge he relishes.

McCrorie said: ‘The size of the club was what attracted me to Portsmouth. That and the fan base.

‘I've heard from all the staff how good the fans are and that was a big factor in the move.

‘I've been playing with the demands of the Rangers fans in front of 50,000 and I know the Portsmouth fans will be demanding wins as well.

‘We need to get the club back into the Championship.

‘I feel I've grown up with pressure at Rangers and dealing with that is something I pride myself on. It’ s something I embrace.’

McCrorie admitted he’s entering uncharted territory with the move across Britain to the south coast and PO4.

His loans to date have comprised stays with Dumbarton and Ayr United in the lower echelons of Scottish football.

It’s going to be a very different story next term, as he takes on the challenge of getting Kenny Jackett’s side up at the third attempt after last season’s near-miss.

But after facing the white-hot atmosphere of Old Firm battle, European football and playing in front of 50,000 fans regularly in his formative career the player’s ready for what he’ll face.

McCrorie addded: ‘I've played nearly 60 games at Rangers. I was given my chance a couple of years ago - and I've not looked back.

‘I've pla yed in Old Firm games and picked up a few victories in them this year as well. I’ve played in a lot of big games and that will hold me in good stead.

‘I had loans when I was a youngster but that was when I was a young puppy before I es tablished myself at Rangers.

‘But this is a totally different situation. I’m coming to England to establish myself at Portsmouth. I want to get the club up into the Championship.’