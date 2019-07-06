Pompey new-boy Ross McCrorie promised he won’t hold back in his bid to get the club back up to the Championship.

The 21-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Fratton Park from Rangers on Friday evening, with the Blues having an option to buy.

Seeing off some late competition from Sunderland, the midfielder became manager Kenny Jackett’s sixth summer signing and will battle it out with Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris for a starting place in Pompey’s engine room.

McCrorie will be able to suss out the competition at close quarters as the Blues head to Ireland for a six-day training camp, with fans set to get their first glimpse of him and the other new arrivals in action when Pompey face UCD in their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday (5pm).

SEE ALSO: Gallen – McCrorie will bolster Pompey's promotion chances

The game in Dublin is one of seven matches lined up by Jackett as he prepares for another League One promotion push that kicks off against Shrewsbury on August 3.

Pompey new-boy Ross McCrorie Picture: Portsmouth FC

McCrorie, who made 30 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers last season, is keen to be a key player in that pursuit of Championship football.

And in a warning to those he’ll go head-to-head in the division with this season, he insisted he’ll give everything to ensure he’s a winner at the end of each match day and come the end of the season.

Speaking to The News, McCrorie said: 'I feel like i'm a winner.

'I don't want to hold back this season and obviously I want to win every game and individual battles within the game.

'I want to feel as if I'm on top the majority of the time and have confidence and belief in myself to win individual battles on the pitch.

'I feel as if I'm a tough tackler with a good passing range and I feel I can bring something different to the team.

'I want to establish myself at Portsmouth and really get the club up into the Championship.’