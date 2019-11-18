Paul Warne has warned Pompey there’s ‘a lot more to come’ from his Rotherham side ahead of their trip to Fratton Park next week.

But the Millers boss admits pressure is on his troops to keep up their sterling away form.

Rotherham moved into the League One play-off places with a 1-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

That represented just a third home win for the Millers this season, following their relegation from the Championship.

SEE ALSO: No retirement plans for ex-Pompey player Gary O'Neil as he seeks club after QPR, Bolton and Aberdeen interest

The Yorkshire side have been impressive on the road, though, amassing 16 points from a possible 24.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Now they have successive away fixtures at struggling MK Dons on Saturday, before travelling to the Blues on Tuesday, November 26 (7.45pm kick-off).

And Warne insists his side have yet to peak.

He told Rotherham’s official website: ‘It’s a boost. I’ve been honest with the lads after it and said we have to be better, you can’t win every week and not be at your best.

‘I still think there is a lot more to come out of the group. Hopefully, as the week goes on, we’ll get better and hopefully by the turn of the year we’ll have it on lockdown.

‘It’s massive pressure on our away form to keep winning but hopefully the fans left happy (on Saturday).

‘They seen their team win, we’re in the top six and I still think there’s a lot more to come from my team which is good so there are not many complaints.’

Pompey’s clash against Rotherham was originally due to take place on Saturday, August 24, but was postponed because of Victorious Festival.