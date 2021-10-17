Rotherham hero Michael Smith puts stick from Portsmouth fans behind him as he pays former club compliment

The ex-Blues striker came in for some stick at the New York Stadium on Saturday as he was reminded of his less than impressive spell at Fratton Park between 2016-17 – a period that saw his score 10 goals in 37 appearances.

The Millers front man responded, though, with a double in the home side’s 4-1 victory against Danny Cowley’s men and playfully gestured to the away fans to quieten down after his opener on 29 minutes.

And in his post-match interview with his home club, the 29-year-old showed he had no hard feelings towards his ex-employers as he said any result against them was a statement of intent.

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 victory, Smith said: ‘I thought we thoroughly deserved the three points, and it was a brilliant all-round team performance.

‘I think it puts out a statement because Portsmouth are a great team themselves. To score four goals against them is massive.

‘For them to equalise and for us to respond by scoring three will be great for our confidence as well.’