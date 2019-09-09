Roy Keane reveals bizarre snub from Portsmouth’s Matt Taylor as he turned down Sunderland in favour of move to Bolton

Roy Keane has told of the bizarre manner in which Matt Taylor turned down a move from Pompey to Sunderland.

The legendary Manchester United midfielder has revealed how the huge Blues favourite turned down a switch to the Stadium of Light - by texting the then Black Cats boss seconds after leaving him in the club car park.

Keane admitted he was having difficulty tempting players to the north east, but managed to arrange a meeting with Taylor in 2008.

Speaking to the Off The Ball roadshow, Keane said: ‘I eventually get Matty Taylor up because he was leaving Portsmouth and he had the opportunity to go to either Sunderland or Bolton.

‘I had him up at the stadium, up at the boardroom and giving him all the talk for an hour or two.

‘He said he had a lot to think about so I said, "of course, take your time".

‘I go to the car park and as he walked on he said it was a huge decision and thanks for the chat.

‘I said I understood it's a huge decision for his family.

‘There was no comparison between Sunderland and Bolton, but Bolton weren't a bad team at the time.’

It was after the pair departed, however, the scenario to a strange and comical turn, according to Keane.

Roy Keane in his recent spell at Nottingham Forest. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He added: ‘I see him walking to his car, said thanks for coming up and literally as he turned his back I got a text.

‘There's not many people who text me and it says, “hi Roy, it's Matty Taylor!” Oh right.

‘I've got my phone, a Blackberry at the time as they were in, and I can see him getting into his car!

'I've decided to go to Bolton! (Taylor wrote in the text) - and I'm waving at him going out of the car park!’