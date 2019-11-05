'Ruled the roost with ease... returned to stake claim for regular starting spot' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from Southend victory
Pompey recorded their biggest League One win of the season as they saw off Sol Campbell’s Southend.
The Blues were 4-1 winners thanks to John Marquis’ opener in first-half stoppage-time, Ellis Harrison’s double after the restart and substitute Marcus Harness rounding off the scoring. That came after Brandon Goodship had struck to pull it back to 2-1 with 20 minutes left. The win was just a fifth of the season in the league for Kenny Jackett’s troops. Here are chief sports writer, Neil Allen’s, Pompey player ratings from the thumping win over Southend.