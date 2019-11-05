PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Ellis Harrison of Portsmouth FC celebrates after he scores from the spot to make it 3-0 during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Southend United at Fratton Park on November 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

'Ruled the roost with ease... returned to stake claim for regular starting spot' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from Southend victory

Pompey recorded their biggest League One win of the season as they saw off Sol Campbell’s Southend.

The Blues were 4-1 winners thanks to John Marquis’ opener in first-half stoppage-time, Ellis Harrison’s double after the restart and substitute Marcus Harness rounding off the scoring. That came after Brandon Goodship had struck to pull it back to 2-1 with 20 minutes left. The win was just a fifth of the season in the league for Kenny Jackett’s troops. Here are chief sports writer, Neil Allen’s, Pompey player ratings from the thumping win over Southend.

1. Alex Bass

2. Ross McCrorie

3. Christian Burgess

4. Sean Raggett

