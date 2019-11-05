The Blues were 4-1 winners thanks to John Marquis’ opener in first-half stoppage-time, Ellis Harrison’s double after the restart and substitute Marcus Harness rounding off the scoring. That came after Brandon Goodship had struck to pull it back to 2-1 with 20 minutes left. The win was just a fifth of the season in the league for Kenny Jackett’s troops. Here are chief sports writer, Neil Allen’s, Pompey player ratings from the thumping win over Southend.

1. Alex Bass Will be disappointed with Southend goal - 6 Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Ross McCrorie (replaced by Brandon Haunstrup on 40 mins) Worrying injury forced him off - 6 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Christian Burgess Barely challenged - 7 Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Sean Raggett Found it comfortable and won a penalty - 7 Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

View more