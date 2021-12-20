Of course not all will arrive. Indeed, none are guaranteed to sign given the fact that all but a few are classified as ‘reported targets’.
However, there’s no getting away from the fact that Danny Cowley has his sights set on up to five players arriving at Fratton Park next month.
The head coach has admitted he wants to add two or three permanent signings in January to bolster his squad long term.
Meanwhile, it is expected that two of Pompey’s five loanees will depart PO4 next month as the Blues boss targets two more loan incomings.
Here, we take a look at every player the Blues have been linked with ahead of the January window and give the rumour a rating out of five...
1. Matt Jay - Rumour rated: 1/5
The Exeter attacking-midfielder was the first player to be linked with the Blues following the closure of the summer window. Back in September, Football League World reported that Pompey were one of 20 clubs interested in the 25-year-old. The Grecians captain is contracted to St James Park until 2023, meaning only a lucrative bid would prize him out of the West Country. With Marcus Harness making the number 10 role his, it would be difficult to see how Jay would fit in this current Blues squad. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
2. Dylan Bahmboula - Rumour rated: 1/5
The creative Oldham midfielder was linked to Pompey in October alongside Championship sides Barnsley and Millwall. The 25-year-old is currently contracted to Boundary Park until next summer so any January bid could be enough to persuade the Latics to let go of their star man or risk losing him for nothing in the summer. Picture: James Gill/Getty Images)
3. James Norwood - Rumour rated 1/5
One of Ipswich’s many forward options was a forgotten man under Paul Cook and was placed on the transfer-list, sparking rumours of a move to fellow League One sides. He was ultimately linked to Pompey soon after in November but Danny Cowley waved away the claims saying the 31-year-old did not fit his style. Since Cook’s departure, Norwood has been given a fresh start and has since scored two goals in his last two League One outings. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker - Rumour rated: 4/5
The AFC Wimbledon left-back is high in-demand with a host of Championship and League One clubs eyeing a move for the 22-year-old. With Lee Brown and Liam Vincent both currently sidelined, it was revealed by The Sun on Sunday that Cowley was interested in the hot prospect and that he would have funds available. Guinness-Walker is out of contract in the summer meaning a cut price move could be on in January as Pompey face a battle to lure him away from a move to the Championship. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
