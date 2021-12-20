4. Nesta Guinness-Walker - Rumour rated: 4/5

The AFC Wimbledon left-back is high in-demand with a host of Championship and League One clubs eyeing a move for the 22-year-old. With Lee Brown and Liam Vincent both currently sidelined, it was revealed by The Sun on Sunday that Cowley was interested in the hot prospect and that he would have funds available. Guinness-Walker is out of contract in the summer meaning a cut price move could be on in January as Pompey face a battle to lure him away from a move to the Championship. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

