Ryan Williams is out to take his fine Pompey form to the international stage.

And the Blues winger is dreaming of pitting his skills against Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & Co in the Socceroos shirt at next year’s Copa America.

Williams has kick-started his career at Fratton Park after being hindered by a quad injury which kept him sidelined for two months.

Regular game time for the 26-year-old has coincided with Pompey’s improvement in form, as the former academy man’s hard running and dribbling ability catches the eye.

Williams is hoping that can lead to recognition from his country moving forward, after gaining a call-up in the summer.

Australia were last week drawn against Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay after receiving an invite to play in the Copa America.

Pompey's Ryan William is hoping for more international honours

To be involved on that stage in Argentina would be a dream come true for Williams.

Speaking before the draw was made, he said: ‘Obviously it’s something I want to do definitely. I want to play for the national team. Everyone does.

‘But if it doesn’t happen then I’m happy here.

‘I’ve got to stay focused on what we’re trying to do here first and foremost.

Ryan Williams celebrates his first Pompey goa at Rochdale. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘If it happens it happens, and if it doesn’t of course I’ll be disappointed, obviously.

‘To be fair, in the off season there’s the Copa America which we’ve been invited to play in.

‘That would be unbelievable, but we’ll wait and see.

‘I’m learning Spanish, so it would be great to go there and immerse myself in it.

‘I went away (with Australia) in June and played South Korea. I made a good impression in the camp, so I’ve been told.

‘I’ve kept in contact with them and get text messages asking how I’m getting on.

‘So they’re in contact but it’s not anything until you get called up.

‘I’ll keep trying and trying to get back into the squad, but if not I’ll keep playing football and doing my best here.’

With his summer injury problems, Wlliams’ maiden call-up for Australia hasn’t been followed up as Graham Arnold’s side have picked up four subsequent World Cup-qualifying victories.

The summer signing from Rotherham totally understands that, however, and knows impressing at club level will be his route back into contention.

Williams added: ‘We’ve had some really good results over the past few camps.

‘I didn’t think I was going to get called up because there’s no real need to break the harmony of the squad they have at the moment.

‘I was at a stage where I’d only played four or five games (at Pompey when one of the most recent Socceroos squad was announced).

‘What I would’ve been thinking from their point of view is I’m better off here playing games and getting my confidence up.

‘Playing games here was going to be more beneficial to them for the next window rather than this one. That’s what I thought about it anyway.

‘That’s how I’m looking at it and hopefully they are, too – and don’t think I’m rubbish!’