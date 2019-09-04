Have your say

Pompey have suffered yet another fixture cancellation.

The Blues were scheduled to head to Doncaster on Tuesday evening (September 10) for a Premier League Cup encounter.

Ryan Williams has yet to appear for Pompey since returning for a second spell at Fratton Park. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

A competition which effectively serves under-23 teams, it was set to provide the stage for the comebacks of Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins.

Kenny Jackett had also pencilled in involvement for left-back James Meredith, as he continues to trial with the club.

However, following Leicester’s withdrawal from the competition, the Blues’ qualifying-round fixture has been scrapped.

It means both Pompey and Doncaster have been placed directly in Group D of the competition.

They will be joined by Aston Villa – and the winners of the match involving Cambridge United and Exeter.

The group stages involve clubs meeting on a home and away basis.

Pompey reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup in May 2017, when they lost 3-0 at Swansea.

Meanwhile, Pompey reserves will face the Hawks on Wednesday, September 18, at Westleigh Park in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.