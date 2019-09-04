Pompey have suffered yet another fixture cancellation.
The Blues were scheduled to head to Doncaster on Tuesday evening (September 10) for a Premier League Cup encounter.
A competition which effectively serves under-23 teams, it was set to provide the stage for the comebacks of Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins.
Kenny Jackett had also pencilled in involvement for left-back James Meredith, as he continues to trial with the club.
However, following Leicester’s withdrawal from the competition, the Blues’ qualifying-round fixture has been scrapped.
It means both Pompey and Doncaster have been placed directly in Group D of the competition.
They will be joined by Aston Villa – and the winners of the match involving Cambridge United and Exeter.
The group stages involve clubs meeting on a home and away basis.
Pompey reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup in May 2017, when they lost 3-0 at Swansea.
Meanwhile, Pompey reserves will face the Hawks on Wednesday, September 18, at Westleigh Park in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.