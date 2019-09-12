Ryan Williams is timing his run to challenge Ronan Curtis’ left-wing residency.

But firstly the fit-again wide man will be asked to deputise for the injured Marcus Harness.

Williams is in Pompey’s squad for Saturday’s Leasing.com Trophy encounter with Norwich under-21s (12.30pm).

It represents his first involvement during a second Blues spell, having spent more than two months sidelined by a quad injury.

The availability of the Australian provides Kenny Jackett with added attacking options on both flanks, putting Curtis and Harness under pressure.

Yet with the latter sidelined for the next three matches, Williams may have to focus on the ring wing at present.

Ryan Williams Picture: Colin Farmery

Jackett said: ‘Ryan is available, has trained all week and is fine, as has Oli Hawkins, and I’m looking forward to him coming into it now.

‘We have three natural wingers in terms of Harness, Curtis and Williams – and I think they are three good players.

‘He can play on the left but, with Marcus being out now, we need Ryan there, he can cover there as well.

‘He's ready to start, I just have to think about how many games he plays over a 15-day period.

‘If it’s five games in 15 days, Ryan playing in all of those is not going to happen.

‘But he is fit enough to be involved, fit enough to come on as sub, if he started a game he would go for 60-70 minutes very, very well.

‘I’m not sure how he would be the Tuesday after a Saturday, though.

‘But he is fully fit and champing at the bit to get a chance, it has been a frustrating time for him.’

Williams collected injury during his first week of pre-season training, following a summer move from Rotherham.

Initially anticipated to be a fortnight’s absence, the situation has dragged.

Jackett added: ‘Ryan's a really fit lad and done well in training, he's looked good and we've had to hold him back in times.

‘I don’t think he’ll have a problem in terms of fitness, we just don’t want any recurrence.

‘You can’t get every single player right through pre-season, but he is capable of overcoming that.’