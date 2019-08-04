Have your say

Sam Ricketts admitted it took a moment of magic to deliver Shrewsbury a victory over Pompey.

Ryan Giles’ 68th-minute strike condemned Kenny Jackett’s men to a League One curtain-raiser defeat at New Meadow.

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts. Picture: Simon Davies

It was the visitors who had the majority of possession, but lacked real quality in the final third.

And while the Shrews scarcely troubled the Blues, Giles produced a piece of brilliance to deliver the home side three points.

Ricketts conceded Shrewsbury rode their luck at times - and toasted his side’s success.

The manager told the Shropshire Star said: 'It was obviously very satisfying. A win is the perfect start for us and I'm delighted with that.

'There's an awful lot to work on and improve on but as a team we didn't lack effort, determination and bodies on the line - they gave everything.

‘And then one moment of magic wins you the game.

'The clean sheet, behind winning the game, is the next most pleasing thing. We worked incredibly hard on our defensive shape and being organised so everyone knows their jobs.

'It's been an awful lot of hard work by every involved. We've not had a clean sheet all pre-season so to get one today is very pleasing.

'We rode our luck a little bit, a couple balls flew across the box, even the last shot takes a nick and flies over the crossbar.

'I think we earned that with the desire and effort we put in over the whole game.’

Giles made his Football League debut against Pompey after arriving on loan from Wolves this summer.

RIcketts hailed the 19-year-old's superb strike which left Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray with no chance.

He added: 'It wasn't from the training ground to be fair. I think even I was expecting the ball into the box.

'Ryan comes with a lot being said about him but he has to prove it now.

'His overall game was good but the moment was something special which players either have or don't have.'