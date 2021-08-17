Same again for Portsmouth as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's run continues against Shrewsbury

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild keeps his place in Pompey's side for tonight's visit of Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Unsurprisingly, the Blues’ head coach sticks with the same starting XI which secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Crewe at the weekend.

That result represented a 100 per cent winning start to the League One season for Pompey, having now won their opening two league fixtures to move into second spot.

It means Reeco Hackett-Fairchild keeps his place after making his full league debut for the Blues in that triumph over the Railwaymen.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Joe Morrell is again on the bench along with fellow new faces Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst following their recent arrivals.

Pompey, who have yet to concede in League One this term, come up against a Shrewsbury side managed by ex-Fratton boss Steve Cotterill.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Harness, Hackett-Fairchild, Marquis.