Same again for Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley at Burton - yet attacker returns to bench after recent absence
Danny Cowley names the same Pompey side for three games as he seeks to return to winning ways.
The Blues boss keeps in faith John Marquis at Burton, backing up his vocal support for a striker with one goal in 10 matches this season.
Overall, his team have impressed in the previous two fixtures after introducing three centre-halves, prompting Cowley to again stick with the same XI at the Pirelli Stadium.
That means Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett and Shaun Williams operating in a back three, with Mahlon Romeo and Lee Brown as wing-backs.
Meanwhile, Marcus Harness returns to the club where he started his career – and the ground where he netted a hat-trick on his last visit.
However, there is one change on the bench, with Michael Jacobs replacing Miguel Azeez among the substitutes.
Gassan Ahadme, who like Jacobs has been out of the squad in recent weeks, has travelled as 19th man.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Brown, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Downing, Harrison, Hirst, Hackett-Fairchild, Jacobs, Thompson.
