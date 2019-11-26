Have your say

Kenny Jackett has named an unchanged side for tonight’s visit of Rotherham.

The Blues boss unsurprisingly retains the same XI which collected a 3-0 win at Rochdale on Saturday.

In addition, the substitutes’ bench is also untouched for the Fratton Park encounter against the high-flying Millers.

Tonight represents the start of six out of the next seven fixtures at home for the Blues, whose form has picked up of late.

They will be hoping Ronan Curtis maintains his recent upsurge in performances, with four goals in his last five appearances.

With Tom Naylor still sidelined by a hamstring injury, Lee Brown continues to captain the side in his absence.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Burgess, Hawkins, Brown, Close, Walkes, Williams, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Evans, Pitman, Downing, Harness, Bolton, Cannon.