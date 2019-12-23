Scottish giants eye 26-year-old Portsmouth star as clubs eye BIG January transfer deals - League One gossip All the latest transfer news from around the web. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up The January transfer window is fast approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip. Peterborough United are lining up a move for Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the January transfer window. (Gloucestershire Live) Bristol Rovers have lost manager Graham Coughlan and assistant manager Joe Dunne for the home tie against their Peterborough United. (Gazette Series) Preston will offer a record sum for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney. (Various) Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk) Darren Moore has revealed plans are already in place for January recruitment at Doncaster Rovers with new attackers being targeted. (Doncaster Free Press) Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various) Luke ONien has pledged his long-term future to Sunderland AFC - with his deal at the Stadium of Light set to be extended. (Shields Gazette) Sunderland have been linked with a January move for a mystery Championship striker. (Sunderland Echo) Rangers have been linked with signing goalkeeper Craig McGillivray but Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said the club don't intend to sell. (The News) Ellis Harrison: No added incentive against Ipswich - but it feels better to repay Portsmouth boss who's shown faith in me