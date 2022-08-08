The central defender believes the Blues are in a ‘much stronger’ position in the early stages of the League One campaign than they were 12 months ago.

There have been plenty of new faces through the door at Fratton Park, with Danny Cowley making 11 acquisitions so far this window.

That number includes the impressive captures of Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Colby Bishop, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Josh Oluwayemi and Michael Morrison, who all arrived on permanent deals.

On top of those additions, this summer has seen Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale all join on season-long loans from West Brom, Spurs, Ipswich and Blackpool respectively.

Indeed, Pompey will be looking to better their 10th-placed finish in League One last term and are still unbeaten after two draws in their opening two league games against Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln.

Despite so far failing to pick up three points so far this season, Raggett insists the Blues are in a good place at this embryonic stage of the new term.

He told The News: ‘I think the squad is strong and I think we’re in a better place than we were this time last year. I think we’re in a good place going forward in the season.

‘We’ve got more strength and depth especially at the top end of the pitch.

‘I think we’ve signed some real good goalscorers in this league, which I think we were lacking a little bit last year.

‘I’ve said it every season here, the ambition is nothing less than promotion.

‘If you don’t want to achieve that then you shouldn’t really be here to be honest.’

Prior to Pompey’s 0-0 draw at home to Lincoln on Saturday, the Blues announced the signing of former Crewe man Lowery.

The 24-year-old is well known by Raggett and the central defender admits he’s looking forward to lining up in the same side as the midfielder.

He said: ‘He’s a good signing. I remember him from last season playing against him at Crewe and he’s a very good footballer.