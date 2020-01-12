Pompey fans have taken to Twitter after the win over AFC Wimbledon. Here’s a selection of those views.

Great to make my debut at Fratton Park today. Thanks to the 18,000 that came...solid win from the boys @Pompey

@CamMcGeehan

@Pompey remain the only EFL side yet to lose at home this season (P13 W8 D5), winning their last three in a row. #EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne

@SkyBetLeagueOne

1st half set benchmark for rest of season, high intensity with & without ball, we were relentless. 2nd half slow & suited them to try & grab a goal, which has happened too often. Concede too many like it positionally poor. Seddon really impressed

Sean Raggett. Picture: Graham Hunt

@jackettsjacket

Pompey right in the hunt for the automatics. Kenny the pragmatist has seen to that - he clearly knows where his summer window fell short. The lack of identity between seasons must make recruitment almost impossible though. An expensive game to get wrong...

@chrismpowers

Sean Raggett just turned into prime Sergio Ramos #Pompey

@TomScottow

He may not be everyone's favourite player, but fair play to him, Sean Raggett played really well.

@Sophiasogood

Great to see the contribution that @SeanRaggett made to that goal. Great interception and pass to @andycannon96 who played a great ball to Harness for a great finish.

@IanPiper1

Pompey are incredible. Best team outside the top six in the Premier League. Kenny Jacket manager of the year #PUP #Pompey #KennyLeather

@LeightonTreagus

Tough run of games but with this team no fear. If we win the 1:1 battles I fancy our attacking quality’s to pick up a lot of points. 3pt at Bolton would set the tone.

@Pompey_ScoutPFC

Lovely #Pompey win. Some great stuff first half and then character 2nd to get the winner. Seddon/Curtis combo looks like they’ve been playing for years & delight to watch. Mcgeehan always looking for a forward ball made us so much more attacking. Raggy deserved MOM.

@Axl_Rose1971

Excellent work by @SeanRaggett at the back to pick out @andycannon96 who’s run was superb! Then the finish from @MarcusHarness. Fantastic move!

@NewmanHay